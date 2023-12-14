'Where is the money?' COP28 deal throws spotlight on funding

After COP28's landmark call for the world to move away from fossil fuels, experts say the pressure is on to fast-track -- and fund -- the global energy transition.

The agreement was a compromise wrestled out of countries with sharply conflicting interests by the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, hosting COP28 in the last days of the hottest year humans have recorded so far.

It calls for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner" -- after three decades without naming the main driver of planet-heating pollution.