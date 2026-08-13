Cloudy in Dhaka from morning, rain may increase in 3 divisions

A low-pressure system that formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. Its impact has increased rainfall, particularly in the coastal regions of the country.

The sky over the capital remained cloudy from Thursday morning, with light drizzle reported in several areas.

The weather office said the rainfall was occurring under the influence of the low-pressure system.

Rainfall in the capital may increase somewhat today, Thursday, although it could ease towards the afternoon or evening. Rain is also likely tomorrow, Friday.