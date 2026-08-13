Cloudy in Dhaka from morning, rain may increase in 3 divisions
A low-pressure system that formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. Its impact has increased rainfall, particularly in the coastal regions of the country.
The sky over the capital remained cloudy from Thursday morning, with light drizzle reported in several areas.
The weather office said the rainfall was occurring under the influence of the low-pressure system.
Rainfall in the capital may increase somewhat today, Thursday, although it could ease towards the afternoon or evening. Rain is also likely tomorrow, Friday.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo at around 8 am today, Thursday that the low-pressure system had intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area.
He said, “Rainfall has increased, particularly in the coastal areas, under its influence. The rainfall in the capital is also occurring because of the system.”
The sky has remained cloudy since morning, with light rain reported in some areas. Drizzle was still occurring in parts of the capital when this report was being written. Tariful Newaz Kabir said the rainfall could intensify further.
He said, “The possibility of heavy rain in the capital is low. However, moderate rainfall may occur. The rain may ease and the sky may clear towards the afternoon or evening. However, rain may return tomorrow, Friday.”
According to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the well-marked low-pressure system over the sea may bring rain to many parts of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Some areas of the remaining divisions may also experience rainfall. The influence of the system over the coastal regions may extend as far as the capital.
Tariful Newaz Kabir said the rainfall could continue for at least another two days.
Low pressure formed over the sea at the beginning of last month, bringing widespread rainfall across the country.
Flooding occurred in at least nine districts. However, sources at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said there was little risk of heavy rainfall or flooding this time.
Chattogram recorded the highest rainfall in the country yesterday, Wednesday, at 37 millimetres.
The sky over the capital remained clear throughout the day, while temperatures were extremely high. However, sudden rainfall occurred in the afternoon, with 11 millimetres of rain recorded during that period.