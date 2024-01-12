Lowest temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees in Chuadanga, Nikli

Chuadanga recorded the country’s lowest temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius as a mild cold wave swept over the district since Friday morning.
Rakibul Hasan, the senior observer at the district meteorological observatory, mentioned that the temperature in the district had been around 11 degrees for the past few days.
However, it suddenly dropped on Friday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius at 9:00 am - the lowest in both the district and the country.
The same temperature was also recorded in Kishoreganj’s Nikli.
Meanwhile, the residents of the district are experiencing the effects of the cold due to the temperature drop.
There has been a decrease in people’s movement on the roads. However, despite the severe cold weather low-income people were seen searching for work.
Rabiul Islam, a trader, mentioned that he couldn’t open his shop in the morning due to the intense cold.
A mild cold wave is also sweeping over Thakurgaon, one of the country’s northernmost districts.
The winter has been unusually intense with persistent fog for several days. The sun has not been visible properly for the last 4 to 5 days causing severe disruptions in public life.
The sudden drop in temperature is affecting the residents of Thakurgaon, notably children and the elderly. People are refraining from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary. Meanwhile, there is a significant surge in crowds at winter clothing shops.
Due to reduced visibility, vehicles were seen plying the roads with headlights on.
Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon, Nur Newaz Ahmed, said the number of patients admitted to hospitals due to cold-related diseases has increased in the last few days.
Among them, a significant proportion comprises children and elderly patients, he added.