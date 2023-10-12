Proposal for safari park in reserved forest of environment minister’s area

However, the Lathitila forest is comparatively in a better condition as it was declared a reserve forest. Several organisations, including the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), have termed this project as an arrangement to destroy the forest and demanded for the cancellation of the project.

Former BAPA president Sultana Kamal said, “The plan to construct a safari park in the Lathitila reserved forest must be cancelled. There is no way to construct anything changing the nature of a reserved forest. The laws of the country do not support that.”

She said, “The identities of the person behind this initiative of constructing a safari park in the Lathitila forest should be disclosed. We strongly condemn taking up such an environmentally destructive with money we pay as tax.”

However, the environment minister does not want to pay heed to the concerns raised by the environmentalists, “A major portion of the Lathitila forest is occupied by the locals. We want to construct a safari park there to evict the occupants for better maintenance of the forest.”

He said, “We will respond to the objections raised by the planning ministry. The safari park will lead to development in the area.”