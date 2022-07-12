Heat waves in dozens of Chinese cities buckle roads, pop roof tiles

Shanghai, which is still fighting sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19, warned its population of 25 million to prepare for hot weather this week. Since record-keeping began in 1873, it has only had 15 days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

In a photograph shared on social media, a Covid health worker in a full-body hazmat suit hugged a one-metre (3-foot) tall block of ice by a road.

Staff at a sprawling 152-hectare (376-acre) Shanghai wildlife park use up eight tonnes of ice each day just to keep lions, pandas and other animals cool.

“This year, the heat has arrived a little earlier than before,” said Shanghai resident Zhu Daren, as her five-year-old son played at a water fountain.

“Although it is just July, I feel the warm weather has already reached the high point. Basically, you need to turn on the air-conditioning when you get home and put on some sunscreen when you go out.”