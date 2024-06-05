World Environment Day
Drought-prone areas on rise along Bangladesh coasts
In 19 coastal districts, people heavily depend on ponds and other water bodies for drinking water, as river and soil water sources are too saline. But a large number of those drinking water sources have also turned salty after tidal surges recently inundated them during Cyclone Remal.
According to the government estimates, water in nearly 20,000 ponds has become saline due to the recent cyclone. Experts described this situation as a different form of drought. There is plenty of water in coastal areas, but it is not suitable for drinking or farming.
The groundwater hydrology directorate of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) noted in a report that eight out of 19 coastal districts have reached harmful levels of salinity and various minerals in water and soil.
Besides, elements like arsenic, manganese, boron, and iron have increased. Experts say these elements, if they exceed tolerable levels, are dangerous not only for humans but also for crops and livestock.
While talking to Prothom Alo, Anwar Zahid, director of the groundwater hydrology directorate, disclosed that they are witnessing a type of drought intensifying in the coastal areas.
There are three types of drought in Bangladesh -- drought due to low rainfall, drought for drying up of rivers and water bodies, and those caused by water salinity and variations in other elements.
"We are seeing the third type of drought situation worsening along the coast," he said.
Agriculture, health, and food systems in Bangladesh entirely depend on water and soil. The rising salinity in coastal areas, exacerbated by cyclones almost every year, is severely disrupting these systems
Against this backdrop, Bangladesh, along with the rest of the world, is celebrating World Environment Day today, Wednesday.
News agency BSS reported extensive programmes for the day, with the theme "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience." President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages marking the occasion.
The groundwater hydrology directorate has been assessing aquifers and groundwater quality in the country for over five decades. They collect groundwater samples through 2,222 monitoring wells, where 1,272 are at a depth ranging between 50 to 60 meters.
In a report on groundwater quality in December 2022, the directorate identified Satkhira as the most saline district in the country, with Ashashuni and Shyamnagar having the highest salinity. This level of salinity hampers freshwater fish farming and crop production in the area.
Shariatpur was found to have the highest level of arsenic in the country. In a survey in 2021, the arsenic level in the district was measured at 311 micrograms per litre. Previously, high levels of arsenic were identified at depths of less than 50 metres in the Barendra, Madhupur Gar, and Teesta regions.
A study by ten Bangladeshi researchers on coastal salinity, published in the international science journal Nature Springer in October 2023, revealed that a staggering 74 per cent of Satkhira district is affected by high and moderate salinity. Kalaroa and Tala upazilas are relatively less saline, while Ashashuni and Shyamnagar are high in salinity.
We need to rethink our approach to coastal water, soil, and livelihoods. Otherwise, people will continue to leave these areas at a higher rate
According to the BWDB report, water is considered safe if the salinity level is below 1 ppt (parts per thousand) and potable if it is between 1 and 2 ppt. Under these parameters, the groundwater in 19 coastal districts, except at deep levels around 300 metres, is affected by salinity to different extents.
Near the sea and mid-coast up to Gopalganj district, the salinity level is around 3 ppt, while shallow waters in Ashashuni were measured as high as 40 ppt.
Ainun Nishat, emeritus professor of BRAC University, told Prothom Alo that agriculture, health, and food systems in Bangladesh entirely depend on water and soil. The rising salinity in coastal areas, exacerbated by cyclones almost every year, is severely disrupting these systems.
"We need to rethink our approach to coastal water, soil, and livelihoods. Otherwise, people will continue to leave these areas at a higher rate," he warned.