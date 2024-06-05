Drought-prone areas on rise along Bangladesh coasts

In 19 coastal districts, people heavily depend on ponds and other water bodies for drinking water, as river and soil water sources are too saline. But a large number of those drinking water sources have also turned salty after tidal surges recently inundated them during Cyclone Remal.

According to the government estimates, water in nearly 20,000 ponds has become saline due to the recent cyclone. Experts described this situation as a different form of drought. There is plenty of water in coastal areas, but it is not suitable for drinking or farming.