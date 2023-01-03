Salinity turns green habitats barren

Keramat Sheikh's five-bigha homestead used to be located just under the spot where the new embankment has been built. There was farmland there too. The land still is there, but it doesn’t yield any crops. The homestead has vanished in the Kapotaksha river. He has nothing left now.

Once a farmer, Keramat Sheikh now supports his family by selling fish he catches in the river. Both of his sons have left the area about a year ago. They work as rickshaw pullers, living in a slum of Khulna city. He stayed behind for the sake of that farmland, hoping that he can grow crops there once again.

Thousands of farming families in the area are now face the same situation as Keramat Sheikh of Harinkhola village in Koyra upazila, Khulna. Every year, natural disasters cause the embankments along the river to fall apart and vast areas of land get immersed in saline water. Then a new embankment is built while habitats and croplands are lost.

The farming families are left helpless when the salinity level of the land inside the embankment increases and they are unable to grow crops. Unable to struggle against these natural adversities, people are finally forced to leave their ancestral homes.