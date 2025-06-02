Rains forecast in six divisions
It has been raining in different parts across the country including the capital since morning today, Monday.
The meteorological department says that rain is likely today in different parts of six divisions excluding Khulna and Rajshahi. However, the amount of rainfall today may be less than that of yesterday, Sunday.
The rainfall may decline even further tomorrow, Tuesday. However, rain is likely to continue for now as the monsoon is currently active, said meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir.
The meteorologist told Prothom Alo this morning, it has been raining in different parts of the country today. However, there may be relatively more rainfall in Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions today. Apart from that, rain is likely in some parts of Dhaka, Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Due to heavy rainfall, the water levels of five rivers in Sylhet and Chattogram have risen above the danger point. The water level of the Teesta River in the north is flowing at the warning level and may soon approach the danger point.
The flood forecasting and warning centre reports that the water level of the Brahmaputra River is rising, while the water flow of the Jamuna River remains stable. Under these circumstances, the centre has warned of a flood risk in six districts for areas close to river. These six districts are Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Netrokona, and Feni.
Sardar Uday Raihan, executive engineer at the flood forecasting and warning centre told Prothom Alo Sunday, that the Surma, Kushiara, Manu, Khowai and Halda rivers are lowing above the danger level at seven points. The situation may remain the same for the next 24 hours.
This year, the monsoon became active in the country on 24 May about a week earlier than usual. Meanwhile, a low-pressure had formed over the Bay of Bengal Tuesday.
Later it turned into a deep depression, causing heavy rainfall across the country. This caused a rise in the water levels of various rivers across the country. While the deep depression has cleared, it intensified the monsoon since.
Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir stated that the ongoing rainfall is caused by the active monsoon, which is currently affecting the whole country.
According to the meteorological department, three millimetres of rainfall has been recorded in Dhaka since last night till 6:00 am today. It rained heavily after 6:00 am, but the department could not provide the exact measurement of rain for this particular period yet.