Rains forecast in six divisions

It has been raining in different parts across the country including the capital since morning today, Monday.

The meteorological department says that rain is likely today in different parts of six divisions excluding Khulna and Rajshahi. However, the amount of rainfall today may be less than that of yesterday, Sunday.

The rainfall may decline even further tomorrow, Tuesday. However, rain is likely to continue for now as the monsoon is currently active, said meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir.

The meteorologist told Prothom Alo this morning, it has been raining in different parts of the country today. However, there may be relatively more rainfall in Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions today. Apart from that, rain is likely in some parts of Dhaka, Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.