How drinking water crisis in Mongla decreased

Renuka Roy was a teenager when she got married. Renuka noticed there was no drinking water available around her husband’s house. She began collecting water from local Gharami ponds, a task that required her to spend 30 minutes on foot each day. Since then, collecting water has become her daily routine, taking up 3-4 hours of her day.

‘Rich people used to collect water by van or boat, but we didn’t have that facility. It took a long time to collect water from Gharami Pond or Kainbari’s Pond behind a swamp. We didn’t know if either pond’s water was saline or if we were at risk of diseases from that water. With no other option, we drank that water. We became accustomed to drinking it,’ said Renuka Roy

Renuka Roy is now over 60. After her son's marriage, her daughter-in-law took on the task of collecting water for a few years.

Last year, the non-governmental development organization BRAC and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs installed a tank and filter to harvest rainwater in her house.

Renuka said, "It took a long time to get this facility. Finally, a solution has been found!’