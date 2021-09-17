Large fish and aquatic life surge towards the coast

In recent times there was been a surge of an unusual variety of fish and other aquatic animals along the coast of the Bay of Bengal. These fish and other marine animals have been caught in the nets of the fishermen there. These include varieties of dolphins on the verge of extinction, sailfish and stingrays.

From January to 9 September this year, the carcasses of 15 dolphins washed up on the shore along the Kuakata coast. On 28 August the carcass of a 2.5 tonne blue whale washed up on the shore at Himchhari in Cox's Bazar. From January last year till June this year, the carcasses of 15 dolphins and 2 whales also washed up on the shore. A dead dolphin was found on up north on 13 September, in the River Teesta. In August, 300 to 320 sailfish came swimming to the BDFC fisheries landing station in Pathargatha, Barguna. These sailfish were around 5 ft to 9 ft in length. Also, several stingrays were caught in the fishermen's nets at the estuaries of the rivers Padma, Jhunahar and other rivers along the coast.