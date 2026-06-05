“Prioritise us in the budget,” demand coastal communities

“If that embankment collapses, we will drown again. Village after village will be submerged in tidal water again. We have not been able to overcome the impact of Cyclone Amphan even in 6 years. I have not been able to renovate the dilapidated house.” Abul Kalam Azad, 48, said these words while standing on the banks of the Kopotaksh River.

Abul Kalam is a resident of Kurikahunia village in Pratapnagar union of Ashashuni upazila of Satkhira district. His small house is near the embankment on the river bank. He is afraid when the tidal water in the river rises. The monsoon comes to him as a danger. The weak embankment can collapse at any time even during normal tides.

Looking at the weak embankment, Abul Kalam remembered the memories of Cyclone Amphan. That night, he left his house and took shelter in a room at the launch terminal with his family members. Abul Kalam said, “We are always afraid because of weak embankments. We are witnesses to all disasters like Cyclone Amphan, Cyclone Aila, Cyclone Sidr. We always fight to survive.”