Indication of major changes in weather patterns

When a major cyclone hits, temperatures generally dip with heavy rainfall over large areas, including neighbouring countries affected by the cyclone.

But most parts of Bangladesh continued to feel boiling temperature before and after cyclone Mocha made landfall on its coasts.

Experts believe that this situation indicates a major change in overall climate.

Cyclone Mocha could not ease the sweltering heatwave sweeping over the country since 2 April. Even when the cyclone hits, different parts of the country were experiencing scorching heat on Monday.

The intensity of heat may reduce a bit on Tuesday. However, heatwaves will continue in several areas of the country.