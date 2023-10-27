COP 'cooling pledge' vows 68 per cent emissions cut by 2050

A "cooling pledge" to be unveiled at next month's COP28 climate summit will commit countries to slash cooling-related emissions 68 per cent by 2050, according to a draft text seen by AFP on Friday.

But it remains unclear which countries will sign up to the pledge, and whether heavyweights such as China and India, where demand for air conditioning is growing fast, will participate.

Cooling methods currently account for over seven percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations.