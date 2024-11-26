Plastics: lifesaver turned environmental threat

Before it threatened biodiversity, the oceans and the global food chain, plastics saved lives and transformed societies as a durable, malleable and cheap material.

From the 1950s, plastics enjoyed a positive image "in all areas of life", according to the Plastic Atlas from the Heinrich Boell Foundation.

But with plastic now an integral part of daily life and global production exploding, concerns abound about its impact on the health of the planet -- and ourselves.