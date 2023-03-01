How to save our high seas from overfishing, pollution

Vast parts of the world's oceans are still the Wild West when it comes to conservation. But that might be about to change.

Negotiators are in the final stages of agreeing a global treaty to that could establish ocean sanctuaries in international waters.

Fishing, shipping, tourism and ocean protection are currently controlled by around 20 organizations. However, their regulations only apply to a distance of 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the coast. Farther out, international waters start, and individual states don't have any power or say.

Although the high seas make up more than half of the surface of the Earth and 61% of all oceans, only 1% of international waters are under protection.

Illegal fishing, overfishing and other forms of damage to the ecosystem, such as deep-sea mining, oil and gas drilling, can hardly be monitored, tracked or prosecuted in a consistent way.

That's why government officials from 51 countries want to now negotiate the High Seas Treaty at the United Nations in New York. The treaty has been in the works for years and is supposed to protect species and allocate the oceans' resources in a sustainable way.

"This treaty, if agreed upon, would provide for the first time ecosystem and ecological protections to the 50 per cent of the planet that's outside of national jurisdictions," Arlo Hemphill from Greenpeace USA told DW from New York.

Negotiations were supposed to finish in August, but a new round was required and delegates hope to nail down an agreement by Friday.

"There are rules conducting military and ship passage, but there is no way to set up a marine protected area to protect whales or sea turtles or deep sea corals. And this treaty would provide that structure so that countries could get together and identify important areas in the open ocean and protect them," Hemphill said.

Conservationists hope the treaty will help fulfill the international obligation to protect 30 per cent of the world's oceans by 2030, as agreed by a landmark deal in December 2022.

Negotiations are down to the wire and are stalled on how to decide on the protective areas. Countries such as China and Russia have so far demanded that such zones be declared unanimously rather than by a majority according to negotiation insiders. Negotiation partners are also clashing on how to equitably share the benefits that the high seas can offer.