Should fossil fuel firms be forced to clean up carbon pollution?

Could fossil fuel companies be forced to remove planet-heating carbon pollution from the atmosphere? Researchers argue in a new paper that would be a cheaper, fairer solution to the climate crisis.

They suggest, in the research published Thursday, that the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR) -- a policy tool often used to deal with waste -- should be extended to the oil, gas and coal industries.

The study said impelling fossil fuel firms to use technologies to suck carbon from the air and bury it back in the ground would be a cost-effective decarbonisation strategy.