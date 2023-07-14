Countries warn against over-reliance on carbon capture tech

Technologies to capture CO2 emissions are no substitute for a drastic cut in fossil fuels and their use should be limited, a group of countries warned on Friday, as tensions grow over the role of climate technologies ahead of this year's COP28 summit.

In a statement, scheduled to be published on Friday and seen by Reuters, the European Union and 17 nations including Germany, France, Chile, New Zealand and climate-vulnerable island states the Marshall Islands and Micronesia, said the focus should be on phasing out fossil fuels.