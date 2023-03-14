AQI: Dhaka ranks 2nd among cities with most polluted air in the world

India’s Delhi and Nepal's Kathmandu occupied the first and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 282 and 179, respectively.

An AQI score between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy'. AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy' while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous' and can pose serious health risks to residents.