'Trash music': Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

An empty can, the base of a lamp and string: what sound like rubbish to some are music to the ears of a Turkish band that turns waste into instruments to promote recycling.

Fungistanbul, a trio that began experimenting with a sound they call "Trash Oriental" in 2019, have joined a growing global movement of groups that bang, strum and blow into things they find in dustbins.

"We had no idea we would come up with this sound when we first started," band member Roni Aran admitted in the group's studio, tucked away in a grimy part of Istanbul filled with auto repair shops.