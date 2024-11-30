Showdown looms on plastic treaty days before deadline

Diplomats warned Friday of a looming showdown in negotiations to reach the world's first deal to curb plastic pollution, after a new draft text emerged littered with competing visions and ongoing disagreements.

With just two days of talks left, countries seeking an ambitious treaty urged delegations that "have not moved a centimetre" to make compromises or "get out of the way."

Panama's delegation head even warned that the UN's usual consensus process could be abandoned for a vote if progress stalled further.

"If there is not a full consensus and we can go to voting, one country, one vote, we're also looking forward to that option," said Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez.

Nearly 200 nations are in South Korea's Busan with the goal of sealing a landmark deal by Sunday, capping two years of negotiations.