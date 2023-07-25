Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

This morning, Dhaka experienced a moderate air quality with an AQI score of 84. Among cities worldwide, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 14th in terms of poor air quality at 9:15 am, UNB reports.
The cities with the highest levels of air pollution were Jakarta, Indonesia, which had an AQI score of 167, followed by Johannesburg, South Africa, with a score of 150, and Doha, Qatar, with a score of 125.
When the AQI value for particle pollution falls between 101 and 150, the air quality is deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups. If the score ranges from 150 to 200, the air quality is considered unhealthy.
A reading between 201 and 300 is classified as very unhealthy, while any AQI value above 301 is deemed hazardous, posing significant health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.