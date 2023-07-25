Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

This morning, Dhaka experienced a moderate air quality with an AQI score of 84. Among cities worldwide, the capital of Bangladesh ranked 14th in terms of poor air quality at 9:15 am, UNB reports.

The cities with the highest levels of air pollution were Jakarta, Indonesia, which had an AQI score of 167, followed by Johannesburg, South Africa, with a score of 150, and Doha, Qatar, with a score of 125.