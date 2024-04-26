Season’s highest 42.7°C temp recorded in Chuadanga

“We've noticed that Chuadanga does not usually see rainfall during April. The absence of rain in the month is leading to an extended period of high temperatures. Also, there are not enough water bodies in the district. Water from reservoirs rises in the form of water vapour, forms clouds, and leads to a cool environment. But it is not possible in the district,” he said.

A very severe heatwave has been sweeping over the district throughout the month, following mild, moderate, and severe spells.

The scorching heat offers little respite even indoors, let alone the outside. The situation is particularly dire for farmers and other outdoor workers. The situation turned so acute that the pitch of roads are melting due to the scorching sun, causing disruptions in traffic movement.