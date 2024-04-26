Season’s highest 42.7°C temp recorded in Chuadanga
Chuadanga recorded the season’s highest temperature at 42.7°C on Friday, with a humidity of 11 per cent. It surpassed the previous record of 42.6°C in Jashore around a week ago.
The meteorological department’s first class observatory at Hatkaluganj in Chuadanga municipality recorded the temperature around 3:00 pm.
Jaminur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the observatory, noted the district’s direct exposure to the sun throughout the summer due to its geographical location near the tropic of cancer.
We've noticed that Chuadanga does not usually see rainfall during April. The absence of rain in the month is leading to an extended period of high temperatures. Also, there are not enough water bodies in the district
He also pointed out that Chuadanga and its adjacent districts, including that beyond the adjacent border with India, are plain, which helps the temperature to spread easily. It requires adequate rainfall, water reservoirs, and enough plants to save an area from the temperature.
“We've noticed that Chuadanga does not usually see rainfall during April. The absence of rain in the month is leading to an extended period of high temperatures. Also, there are not enough water bodies in the district. Water from reservoirs rises in the form of water vapour, forms clouds, and leads to a cool environment. But it is not possible in the district,” he said.
A very severe heatwave has been sweeping over the district throughout the month, following mild, moderate, and severe spells.
The scorching heat offers little respite even indoors, let alone the outside. The situation is particularly dire for farmers and other outdoor workers. The situation turned so acute that the pitch of roads are melting due to the scorching sun, causing disruptions in traffic movement.