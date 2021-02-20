UN chief backs new blueprint to end 'suicidal' war on nature

A new scientific blueprint for tackling climate change, pollution and the accelerating loss of plant and animal species published on Thursday shows how to end the world's "suicidal" war on nature, UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

The United Nations Environment Programme report builds on the findings of previous global studies to help governments, businesses and other actors adopt a more joined-up approach to tackling interlocking environmental crises.

"Humanity is waging war on nature. This is senseless and suicidal. The consequences of our recklessness are already apparent in human suffering, towering economic losses and the accelerating erosion of life on Earth," Guterres wrote in the preface.​ The climate emergency, the biodiversity crisis and the pollution kill millions of people every year and have left the planet broken, he said.