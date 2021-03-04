Urgent response needed to tackle worsening water crisis: UN expert

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment David Boyd on Wednesday called for a robust and rapid global response to the world's worsening water crisis.
Citing that the climate change has become a "risk multiplier"- exacerbating pollution, scarcity and disasters, he made this call while presenting a report to the Human Rights Council, UNB reports.
"Three quarters of all the natural disasters in the last 20 years were water-related, including floods, landslides and other extreme weather events," David said.
The report points out that human use of water, the degradation of aquatic ecosystems and water pollution continue to accelerate.
Population growth, economic growth, the climate emergency, land-use change, extractivism, inefficient use of water, weak planning, regulation and enforcement are blamed of worsening water crisis.
"Given the devastating impacts of the global water crisis on people's lives, health and human rights, remedial actions must be taken rapidly and systematically, with priority placed on improving conditions for the most vulnerable," he said.
Boyd said half the world's population is living without safely managed sanitation. He stressed for urgent action to help the more than three billion people who either lack access to safe drinking water, or face periodic water shortages.
According to Boyd there are five key steps countries should take–prepare a state-of-the-water assessment; conduct a legal mapping initiative; develop water-related plans that incorporate a rights-based approach; implement and enforce water-related laws, regulations and standards; and evaluate progress and, if necessary, strengthen actions to ensure that human rights are fulfilled.