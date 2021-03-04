Urgent response needed to tackle worsening water crisis: UN expert

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment David Boyd on Wednesday called for a robust and rapid global response to the world's worsening water crisis.

Citing that the climate change has become a "risk multiplier"- exacerbating pollution, scarcity and disasters, he made this call while presenting a report to the Human Rights Council, UNB reports.

"Three quarters of all the natural disasters in the last 20 years were water-related, including floods, landslides and other extreme weather events," David said.