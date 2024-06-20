Heavy rains likely in three divisions

Rain is likely to increase for the next two days from Thursday in three parts of the country due to the active monsoon prevailing over Bangladesh.

There is not that much impact of monsoon in the central parts of the country, including Dhaka. However, the BMD predicted rain in Dhaka Thursday afternoon or tomorrow.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo this morning that heavy rain is likely in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rajshahi on Thursday and Friday. The rain will decrease by Saturday. Heavy rain is like again in this part of the country after that.

The monsoon this year entered Bangladesh on 30 May which usually occurs on 31 May. However, it takes a few days to get active in the region.