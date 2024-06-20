Heavy rains likely in three divisions
Rain is likely to increase for the next two days from Thursday in three parts of the country due to the active monsoon prevailing over Bangladesh.
There is not that much impact of monsoon in the central parts of the country, including Dhaka. However, the BMD predicted rain in Dhaka Thursday afternoon or tomorrow.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo this morning that heavy rain is likely in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rajshahi on Thursday and Friday. The rain will decrease by Saturday. Heavy rain is like again in this part of the country after that.
The monsoon this year entered Bangladesh on 30 May which usually occurs on 31 May. However, it takes a few days to get active in the region.
Cyclone Remal hit the coast of Bangladesh on 26 May. Heavy rain followed in different parts of the country. The situation improved within a few days. However, several districts saw heat waves afterwards.
Heat waves have been prevailing in different parts of the country since the beginning of June. However, rain started in different divisions from the second week this month. Of them, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur recorded the highest amount of rain.
It’s been pouring down over the entire Sylhet division constantly over the last few days which resulted in the emergence of flood situations in the low lying areas of the Sylhet and Sunamganj.
However, the situation is in stark contrast to that in the central parts of the sea. The residents of the capital are experiencing extreme heat despite the cloudy weather.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said rain was likely in Dhaka today in the afternoon. Rain is likely in the city on Friday morning as well.