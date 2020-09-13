Wildlife population declined by 68pc since 1970: WWF

Global populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have suffered an average two-thirds' decline in less than half a century. This has contributed to environmental degradation, leading to the emergence of zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19, according to WWF's Living Planet Report, 2020.

The Living Planet Index (LPI) shows that factors believed to increase the planet's vulnerability to pandemics -- including land-use change and the use and trade of wildlife -- were also some of the drivers behind the 68 per cent average decline in global vertebrate species population between 1970 and 2016.