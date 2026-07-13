75pc of rainfall recorded in just 11 Days

The amount of rainfall recorded in the first 11 days of July has already reached 75 per cent of the month's average rainfall.

Meteorologists say the unusually heavy rain has been caused by a combination of factors, including a low-pressure system, an active monsoon, unusual wind patterns, and the counteracting effects of El Niño.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of the country again on Monday.

Continuous rainfall has already triggered flooding in several areas. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre has warned that flood situations may develop in at least 10 districts on Monday and Tuesday.