Number of rivers in Bangladesh is 907: National River Conservation Commission

There is a debate over the actual number of rivers in the country. The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC), however, has said the number is 907 and the longest river is Ichamati.

The NRCC published a list of the rivers on its website on 10 August, saying that this was a draft list. The list has been prepared following long process over a long time. The Commission published an advertisement on newspapers requesting people to inform it in writing if anyone has any objection or opinion regarding the list of the rivers. Friday was deadline for people in this regard.

The NRCC said no river in the list is dead, though some dry up in the summer. But not a single river in the list is lost or dead.

One of the main reasons of confusion over the number of rivers in Bangladesh is that there is no authoritative organisation to ascertain the number. Bangladesh Water Development Board in a publication in 2011 said the number of rivers in the country is 405. But as controversies arose over the number, the BWDB is set to begin a study with the help of its ancillary organisation, Centre for Environmental and Geographic Information Services, to know the exact number of rivers in Bangladesh.