Cyclone Mocha: Dhaka to experience rain, gusts

In a forecast for Dhaka and neighbouring areas, the BMD said there could be light to medium rainfall in different areas of the capital on Sunday afternoon and will continue until night. There could be east-southeasterly wind at 15-20 kph with temporary gusts up to 30-40 kph.

The cyclone Mocha, however, will not affect Dhaka much. Earlier, in 2021, Dhaka experienced gusts up to 80-100 kph during cyclone Yaas.

BMD meteorologist Shahinur Islam told Prothom Alo, “Strong cyclones like Sidr, Aila, Yaas entered the coastal areas through southwestern areas of the country. Whole country experienced stormy winds and rainfall at the effect of those cyclones. We saw heavy rainfall and gusts in Dhaka too. But Mocha is crossing by the coasts. As a result, it’s effect of Dhaka and northern districts will decrease gradually. There would be not much effect (of cyclone Mocha) on Dhaka except light to medium rain and gusts for a few hours from noon.”