Cyclone Mocha: Dhaka to experience rain, gusts

Danger is increasing for many new areas of the country as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha is approaching the coastal areas. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted strong gusts and surge of several feet above normal astronomical tide for Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Barishal divisions.
it was forecasted that these areas would experience rainfall and strong winds as the effect of the gust front of the cyclone from Sunday morning. However, the effect could be seen in Dhaka after midday. The northern districts of the country could see the least effect of the cyclone.
In a forecast for Dhaka and neighbouring areas, the BMD said there could be light to medium rainfall in different areas of the capital on Sunday afternoon and will continue until night. There could be east-southeasterly wind at 15-20 kph with temporary gusts up to 30-40 kph.
The cyclone Mocha, however, will not affect Dhaka much. Earlier, in 2021, Dhaka experienced gusts up to 80-100 kph during cyclone Yaas.
BMD meteorologist Shahinur Islam told Prothom Alo, “Strong cyclones like Sidr, Aila, Yaas entered the coastal areas through southwestern areas of the country. Whole country experienced stormy winds and rainfall at the effect of those cyclones. We saw heavy rainfall and gusts in Dhaka too. But Mocha is crossing by the coasts. As a result, it’s effect of Dhaka and northern districts will decrease gradually. There would be not much effect (of cyclone Mocha) on Dhaka except light to medium rain and gusts for a few hours from noon.”
It has already started raining and strong winds blowing in Cox’s Bazar and other coastal areas at the effect of cyclone Mocha from Saturday night. The rainfall was forecasted to increase from morning.
According to the information of Bangladesh Meteorological Department the effect of the gust front of the cyclone started to appear early Sunday.
BMD meteorologists said the northern districts of the country could see the least effect of the cyclone. There was heatwave in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and in Tangail, Netrokona, Chuadanga and Kushtia on Saturday. But the area of the heatwave would reduce if it rains more. The temperature of many areas also would decrease if the cloud covered area increases, they added.