British HC brings veteran, young climate activists under one roof to find solutions

Organised ahead of COP27 in November, the aim of the event was to strengthen UK-Bangladesh cooperation on climate change by exchanging views and practical suggestions for action at all levels. Particular focus was given to views from young people who will have to face the harsh impacts of climate change in the years ahead more than anyone else. The debate highlighted the difficulties of transitioning to clean energy and the costs of adaptation, particularly amongst vulnerable countries like Bangladesh.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson hosted the event and said: "As one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, Bangladesh is playing a key role internationally both in prompting high emitting countries to be more ambitious, as well as setting the example in building resilience. The UK and Bangladesh partnered closely in the run up to COP26 to raise global ambition, and we continue to work closely to turn commitments into action. It was great to hear fresh thinking on mitigation, adaptation and climate finance from expert and passionate young people."