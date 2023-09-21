After China, India crisis tests 'naive' Canadian diplomacy

A diplomatic crisis bogging down Ottawa and New Delhi highlights Canada's lack of "seriousness" on national security as foreign countries interfere on the North American nation's soil, according to several experts.

Indo-Canadian relations, already tense, deteriorated further earlier this week when Canada raised the possible involvement of the Indian government in the June killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

"The crisis with India is a huge, huge slip-up," said Charles-Philippe David, a strategic and diplomatic studies professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal.

He told AFP that Ottawa has been receiving warning signals for a "long time" about foreign interference on its territory.

The global context, "transformed in recent years and accelerated by Ukraine," is forcing Canada, according to David, to "choose camps and take tougher and firmer positions."