Trio wins economics Nobel for work on tech-driven growth

The Nobel prize in economics was awarded on Monday to American-Israeli Joel Mokyr, France's Philippe Aghion and Canada's Peter Howitt for work on technology's impact on sustained economic growth.

Mokyr, 79, won one half of the prize "for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Aghion, 69, and Howitt, 79, shared the other half "for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction", it added.