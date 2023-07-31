Decoupling from China unrealistic: French minister

However, he said, France saw virtue in the notion of “de-risking” the trade relationship with China, which he said carried no connotations that China was being seen as dangerous.

“De-risking does not mean that China is a risk,” Le Maire said. “De-risking means that we want to be more independent and that we don’t want to face any risk in our supply chains if there would be a new crisis, like the Covid one with the total breakdown of some of the value chains.”

China on de-risking efforts: ‘A false proposition’ The US, like Germany and the EU, is also adopting de-risking measures with regard to China, though US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, too, said during a visit to Beijing earlier this month that any decoupling of the US and Chinese economies would be “virtually impossible.”