Burmese activist Maung Zarni nominated by Nobel Laureate Maguire for 2024 Peace Prize

Northern Irish peace activist Mairead Corrigan Maguire, recipient of the 1976 Nobel Peace Prize, has nominated the UK-exiled Burmese human rights activist and genocide scholar Dr Maung Zarni for the prestigious prize in 2024.

On the eve of the Burmese traditional New Year this week, the Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia (FORSEA) and the Free Rohingya Coalition (FRC) jointly announced Maguire’s nomination, based on Zarni’s “impactful and tireless activism for peace and harmony among human communities over three decades”.

Maguire’s nomination letter to the Nobel committee highlighted Zarni’s activism both for democracy in Myanmar and for “non-violence campaigners for peace and freedom from Tibet, East Timor (now Timor Leste), Nigeria, India, Thailand and Palestine and the Jewish diaspora”.

While Zarni says that the Nobel prize “has been deeply tarnished” by some awards, “of which the late Henry Kissinger was only the most infamous”, he adds, that “as a radical anti-imperialist, I am most proud to be Maguire’s choice”.

Mairead Maguire has long been a champion of anti-imperialist causes, including standing up for Israeli nuclear whistleblower Mordechai Vanunu, the oppressed Palestinians and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Among her past nominees are Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange.