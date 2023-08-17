Biden is 'music to my ears,' gushes Brazil's Lula

US-Brazilian relations have hit some sour notes under president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but the South American leader sang the praises of counterpart Joe Biden Wednesday, calling his pro-worker policies "music to my ears."

Biden and Lula spoke on the phone for around 30 minutes Wednesday, discussing the fight against climate change, US support for Brazil's efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest and ways to advance workers' rights, according to statements from the White House and the Brazilian presidency.

Lula's office said the pair had discussed a joint initiative on ensuring quality jobs in the 21st-century economy, which the two countries plan to present at the United Nations General Assembly when it opens in September.