G7 leaders meet to pressure Russia, find China unity

G7 leaders meet in Hiroshima this week looking to tighten the screws further on Russia over the Ukraine war and agree a united line on China’s growing military and economic power.

The three-day summit of leading developed democracies will cover everything from energy to AI, but a key focus will be targeting those who have helped Moscow blunt the impact of Western-led sanctions.

The leaders will also chart a careful course on Beijing, projecting unity on Taiwan and emphasising the need to “de-risk” crucial supply chains by diversifying away from China, while also attempting to avoid further inflaming tensions.