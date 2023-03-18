Erdogan and Egypt's Sisi to meet: Turkish minister

Turkey's top diplomat said Saturday president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would meet to mark the end of a decade of estrangement between the two countries.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during a visit to Cairo, said Ankara wanted "to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries at the highest level".

Shoukry said there was a "political will coming from the presidents of our two countries... seeking to normalise relations".

Cavusoglu's visit follows a trip by Shoukry to Turkey last month to show solidarity after the devastating earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of lives in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.