US strike in Syria kills planner of IS Europe attacks: Military

The US military said Tuesday it had carried out a strike in Syria killing a senior Islamic State group official responsible for planning attacks in Europe.

The strike in northwestern Syria on Monday killed senior IS leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, US central command said.

It said he was "responsible for planning (IS) attacks into Europe". The statement did not specify the location of the strike and added that "no civilians were killed or injured".

"Though degraded", the jihadist group, which was ousted from its last territory in Syria in 2019, "remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," said CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla.