Microchips, steel, and summit point to new globalisation era

The Putin-Xi meeting on Thursday will be scrutinised for signs that their countries wish to further deepen a relationship that has grown considerably closer in the last two years. Beijing was initially relatively cool to the Kremlin in the immediate aftermath of the invasion, prompting speculation that Putin had failed to properly brief the Chinese leader on the scale of the attack.

Since then, however, the two appeared to move back closer together, both anxious to build independence from the West and the United States in particular, both economically and militarily. Analysis by Britain’s Royal United services Institute last month showed Russian weaponry remained highly dependent on Western and Taiwanese-made microchips, with a global effort by the United States and Ukraine to tighten supply as Russia locked down its own exports of energy and blockaded Ukraine’s grains.

The result of that has been complex. China bought 17 per cent more Russian crude between April and July than a year earlier, 50 per cent more natural gas and 6 per cent more coal, paying both roubles and yuan and reducing the dependence of on the U.S. dollar. Western sanctions, deepening relationship further, may well be on the agenda in Uzbekistan, along potentially with defence procurement.

For all its technological leaps forward in recent years, China remains heavily dependent on microchips and other high-tech components from the United States and Taiwan, both of which have restricted supplies to Chinese firms. Further curbs are on the way. Earlier this month, U.S. chip manufacturer Nvidia reported that U.S. authorities had told it to stop exporting two top chips for artificial intelligence work to China, citing concerns that its products might wind up with a “military end user”.