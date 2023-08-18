Friend or foe: Where does Africa stand on Russia?

According to its organisers, the upcoming BRICS summit — held in South Africa from 22 - 24 August -- aims to spearhead a fairer global governance system and push back against the economic dominance of Western nations.

But some observers say the absence of Russian leader Vladimir Putin from the talks may dent his growing influence in Africa.

Russia is one of five BRICS member states — also including Brazil, India, China and South Africa — which count themselves as fast-growing economies.

The Russian president is currently the target of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has been widely met with international condemnation.

His potential visit had posed a diplomatic and legal dilemma for South Africa, until it was later confirmed that his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov would lead Russia’s delegation.