Flood toll could reach 20,000: Derna mayor

Usama Al Husadi, a 52-year-old driver, had been searching for his wife and five children since the disaster.

“I went by foot searching for them...I went to all hospitals and schools but no luck,” he told Reuters, weeping with his head in his hands.

Husadi, who had been working the night of the storm, dialled his wife’s phone number once again. It was switched off.

“We lost at least 50 members from my father’s family, between missing and dead,” he said.

Brick factory worker Wali Eddin Mohamed Adam, 24, living on the outskirts, had awakened to the boom of the water on the night of the storm and rushed to the city centre to find it was gone. He had lost around 15 family members and nine friends.

“All were swept away by the valley into the sea,” he said. “May God have mercy upon them them and grant them heaven.”