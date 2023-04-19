Gunfire sounds during ‘armistice’ on 4th day of Sudan battles

Explosions shook Sudan’s capital Tuesday evening despite claims of a ceasefire on the fourth day of fighting that has killed nearly 200.

A weeks-long power struggle erupted into battles Saturday between the forces of two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since then, international calls have mounted for an end to hostilities that have spawned increasing lawlessness, death and damage.

After international mediation, RSF commander Daglo, commonly known as Hemeti, said he would support a 24-hour “armistice”, which the army denied any knowledge of before later blaming the RSF for breaking it.