21 die in bus crash on Kenya-Uganda border

Ugandan regional police spokesman Rogers Taitika told AFP that 21 people were confirmed dead after the accident on Saturday evening. Those killed were mostly Kenyans but also included eight Ugandans.

The bus was travelling from the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale to Nairobi and crashed in the Kenyan town of Lwakhakha, just across the border from a Ugandan town of the same name.

Another 49 people were injured, Taitika said, adding that the driver had apparently lost control, sending the vehicle veering off the road.