UN says aid trucks looted in 'volatile' Sudan, urges safe passage

The United Nations said on Wednesday it was seeking assurances from Sudan's warring factions on the safe delivery of aid after six trucks of humanitarian supplies were looted and air strikes in Khartoum undermined a new ceasefire.

"We will still require agreements and arrangements to allow for movement of staff and supplies," UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said from Port Sudan, where many people have fled as the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have battled for more than two weeks.

"We will need to have agreement at the highest level and very publicly, and we will need to deliver those commitments into local arrangements that can be depended on," he told reporters via videolink from the Red Sea port.