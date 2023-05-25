Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in South Africa

A Rwandan man accused of ordering the killing of some 2,000 Tutsis who were seeking refuge in a church during the 1994 genocide has been arrested in South Africa, a UN war crimes tribunal and South African police said on Thursday.

Former police officer Fulgence Kayishema had been on the run since 2001, when the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) indicted him for genocide over his role in the destruction of the Nyange Catholic Church in Kibuye Prefecture.

"His arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes," said Serge Brammertz, prosecutor at the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), which has replaced the ICTR since it wound up in 2008.

An elite South African police unit known as the Hawks said its officers had arrested Kayishema, who was living under the false name Donatien Nibashumba, at a grape farm in Paarl, in Western Cape province, on Wednesday.

"The fugitive will remain in custody to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate Court for his first appearance on Friday ... pending his extradition to Rwanda," the unit said in a statement.

In her first comment on the arrest, Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo tweeted: "Finally."