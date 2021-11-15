Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam signs up for Libya presidency

Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi and once seen as his heir apparent, registered to run Sunday for next month's presidential election.

In a surprise announcement, Seif al-Islam, whose whereabouts have been kept secret for several months, became the first heavyweight candidate to sign up for the election race.

Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, with a first round on 24 December, would mark the climax of a process launched last year by the United Nations to try to draw a line under years of violence in the oil-rich nation since the revolt that toppled Kadhafi in 2011.

Wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the NATO-backed uprising, Seif al-Islam completed "all the required legal conditions", the election commission said.

"Seif al-Islam Kadhafi submitted... his candidacy for the presidential election to the High National Electoral Commission office in the city of Sebha," it said in a statement.