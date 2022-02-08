Near East, North Africa countries pledge transformation of agrifood systems

Agriculture ministers and delegates from the Near East and North Africa region signalled their commitment to work towards the transformation of agrifood systems, foster inclusive rural development and support a shift to sustainable, climate-sensitive agriculture.

The commitments form the core of the ministerial declaration agreed at the closing of the 36th session of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Regional Conference for the Near East (NERC36), the UN food agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

Government officials, academics and representatives of the private sector and civil society participated in the two-day meeting, hosted by Iraq in hybrid modality, which included a number of presentations by senior FAO officials.