Sudan anti-coup protesters gear up for mass rallies

Sudanese anti-coup protesters are planning mass demonstrations Saturday against a military takeover that has derailed the country's transition to civilian rule and triggered deadly clashes.

The power grab has sparked a chorus of international condemnation, with the US and the United Nations urging Sudan's military leaders to show restraint.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- Sudan's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir after huge youth-led protests -- led Monday's takeover.