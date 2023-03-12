UN Security Council team wraps up DR Congo visit

M23 fighters have also advanced in recent days, threatening to cut off all road links to Goma, a city of more than one million people on the Rwandan border.

Fighting between Congolese forces and the M23 -- which is allegedly backed by Rwanda -- has displaced over 800,000 people, according to the UN.

A delegation from the UN Security Council arrived on Thursday in the DRC capital Kinshasa before travelling to Goma on Saturday.