Blinken in emergency Brussels trip on Ukraine after Trump win

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed Tuesday on an emergency trip to Brussels to discuss how to support Ukraine with European allies in the race before Donald Trump takes the White House.

The top US diplomat under outgoing President Joe Biden will meet Wednesday “with his NATO and European Union counterparts to discuss support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Trump’s election on 5 November, coupled with a political crisis in Germany, have escalated fears in Europe on the future of assistance for Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders.

Trump has in the past voiced admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and scoffed at the $175 billion in US assistance committed for Ukraine since Moscow’s 2022 invasion.